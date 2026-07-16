UAVs have attacked Saratov region of Russian Federation: there are reports of strike on ’Engels’ airfield and substation. VIDEO

On the night of 16 July, the Saratov region of Russia came under a massive drone attack. The cities of Engels and Saratov were hit, including the ‘Engels-2’ military airfield and an electricity substation.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian media and OSINT channels.

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Local residents reported numerous explosions and a large number of drones in the sky. According to the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, a fire broke out on the airfield following the attack. Preliminary reports suggest the fire started in the aircraft parking area, though there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

In addition to the airfield, drones attacked an electrical substation in Engels. Following a series of strikes, local residents reported power cuts.

Whilst repelling the attack, Russian air defences were active over a residential area. According to monitoring channels, a fire also broke out near residential buildings.

Roman Busargin, Governor of the Saratov Region, confirmed only the threat of a drone attack, but did not officially report on the consequences of the strikes.

Read more: Russia redeploys air defence systems from Arctic to protect against Ukrainian drones – media. SATELLITE IMAGES

What is known about the airfield that was attacked?

"Engels" (officially known as "Engels-2") is an airbase of the Russian Aerospace Forces. According to open-source data, the 121st Guards Sevastopol and 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiments are stationed there, equipped with Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

The airbase has been actively used to launch Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion.