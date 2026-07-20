Hart Brigade routs Russian assault groups in Kharkiv region: 43 occupiers eliminated, two captured. VIDEO

Servicemen of the Hart Brigade thwarted another series of assaults by Russian forces in the north of the Kharkiv region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers attempted to attack in small assault groups with support from artillery, aircraft, and drones. The Hart Brigade’s reconnaissance and strike UAV teams detected the enemy while they were still approaching the state border, after which the Ukrainian defenders struck the Russian forces.

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It was also reported that over the past week, Hart Brigade soldiers eliminated 43 Russian occupiers, wounded another 22, and captured two ruscists.

Footage of the combat operations was released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Watch more: Failed attempt to breach border leaves 32 occupiers eliminated and 5 captured. VIDEO

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