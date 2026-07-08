Border guards destroy D-30 howitzer, technical equipment, and occupiers’ positions in south. VIDEO

Drone operators of the State Border Guard Service carried out another series of precision strikes on Russian positions in the southern direction.

As Censor.NET reports, during aerial reconnaissance, border guards detected and struck a D-30 howitzer, enemy technical equipment, as well as the occupiers’ positions with personnel.

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As a result of the precision strikes, an artillery system, equipment, and enemy manpower were destroyed.

Ukrainian border guards shared footage of their combat work on social media.

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