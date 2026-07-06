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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions Strikes on Russian logistics
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Paratroopers of 7th Air Assault Forces Corps begin destroying occupiers’ logistics near Pokrovsk with Fire Point drones. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces have launched a series of strikes using the latest Fire Point kamikaze strike systems against the logistics of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, after becoming the first in the Air Assault Forces to receive Fire Point systems, the corps' units have already carried out a number of strikes on key enemy rear facilities.

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Among the first results was the striking of facilities in the residential area of the Lazurnyi microdistrict in southern Pokrovsk, where forward depots containing drones, fuel and lubricants, and ammunition of Russian troops were destroyed.

Fire Point operators also carried out precision strikes on targets in Novooleksandrivka, about 25 kilometers east of Pokrovsk.

As a result of the hits, a temporary deployment point of a Russian unit and an enemy logistics depot were destroyed.

Watch more: Border guards of "Steel Border" destroyed 18 Russian UAVs in Sumy region: among them were "Molniya", "Gerbera" and "Italmas" models. VIDEO

Watch more: Air Command "West" has shown destruction of Russian cruise missile by Skynex system. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12130) elimination (7557) Donetsk region (5937) logistics (88) drones (4873) Pokrovsk (894) Pokrovskyy district (1351) 7th Rapid Response Corps of Airborne Assault Forces (3)
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