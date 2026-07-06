Paratroopers of 7th Air Assault Forces Corps begin destroying occupiers’ logistics near Pokrovsk with Fire Point drones. VIDEO
Paratroopers of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces have launched a series of strikes using the latest Fire Point kamikaze strike systems against the logistics of Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, after becoming the first in the Air Assault Forces to receive Fire Point systems, the corps' units have already carried out a number of strikes on key enemy rear facilities.
Among the first results was the striking of facilities in the residential area of the Lazurnyi microdistrict in southern Pokrovsk, where forward depots containing drones, fuel and lubricants, and ammunition of Russian troops were destroyed.
Fire Point operators also carried out precision strikes on targets in Novooleksandrivka, about 25 kilometers east of Pokrovsk.
As a result of the hits, a temporary deployment point of a Russian unit and an enemy logistics depot were destroyed.
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