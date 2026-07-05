Border guards of "Steel Border" destroyed 18 Russian UAVs in Sumy region: among them were "Molniya", "Gerbera" and "Italmas" models. VIDEO
Drone operators from the ‘Steel Border’ border brigade shot down 18 Russian drones whilst repelling air attacks in the Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots intercepted and destroyed various types of enemy UAVs within the brigade’s area of responsibility.
Among the aerial targets shot down were 9 "Molniya" drones, 4 "Gerbera" drones, 3 "Italmas" drones and 2 Zala drones.
Every Russian drone destroyed means lives saved – both those of Ukrainian military personnel and civilians – as well as the preservation of civilian and critical infrastructure.
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