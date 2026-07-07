Operation Auchan: Defence Forces strike 1,180 targets and thwart Russia’s mechanized offensive for six months. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has released unique footage of the large-scale special operation Auchan, which significantly weakened the offensive potential of Russian troops.

As reported by Censor.NET, during the first stage of the operation, Ukrainian troops struck 949 enemy targets over three days. After that, the occupiers were forced to pull a significant amount of equipment back from the front line, and it took several months to replace the losses.

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The second stage of the operation was aimed at destroying Russian artillery. To do this, Ukrainian troops developed a special munition, and used about 800 drones over just two nights.

As a result, 231 enemy artillery systems were hit, of which 171 were destroyed. In total, over the two stages of Operation Auchan, the Defence Forces struck 1,180 enemy targets.

Operators from the National Guard of Ukraine’s Lasar’s Group, the 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade NEMESIS, and other units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine took part in the operation.

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