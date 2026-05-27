Unmanned Systems Forces hit occupiers’ Nebo-SV radar, Buk-M2 air defense system and S-350 Vityaz system. VIDEO

The Unmanned Systems Forces carried out a series of strikes on key facilities of the Russian occupiers in Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Censor.NET reports that air defense elements, command vehicles, logistics depots, temporary deployment points and enemy logistics facilities were hit.

Watch more: Operators of Unmanned Systems Forces struck "Grushova" oil depot and "Sheshkharis" oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO

The operations were carried out by units of the 1st Separate Center, the 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Birds of Magyar Brigade, the 413th Raid Regiment and the 412th Nemesis Brigade, in cooperation with the Deep Strike Center of the USF grouping.

Among the most important targets hit were a Nebo-SV radar station in Luhansk Oblast, a command and staff vehicle of a Buk-M2 air defense system, a tractor unit from an S-350 Vityaz system, as well as several logistics depots and temporary deployment points of the occupiers.

Separately, Ukrainian drone operators struck enemy logistics routes in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

The USF stressed that systematic strikes on such facilities significantly weaken Russian forces’ ability to detect aerial targets, coordinate air defense operations and supply their units with equipment, fuel and ammunition.

Read more: USF, in conjunction with SSU, destroyed training school for Russian pilots and eliminated lieutenant colonel with call sign "Buryi". VIDEO

See more: Aftermath of drone attack on Grushovaya oil depot in Novorossiysk. SATELLITE IMAGES