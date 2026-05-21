USF, in conjunction with SSU, destroyed training school for Russian pilots and eliminated lieutenant colonel with call sign "Buryi". VIDEO

Operators from the 1st Separate Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces, in conjunction with the SSU and in coordination with the SSU’s Deep Strike Centre, carried out a strike on a facility where the Russians were training pilots and manufacturing ammunition and components for UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, the strike destroyed production and repair facilities where four ‘Tiger’ armoured vehicles, delivered for repair, were located.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The head of the school, a Russian lieutenant colonel with the call sign "Buryi", was also killed.

According to preliminary data, the enemy’s irreplaceable manpower losses amount to at least 65 people.

In addition to personnel and equipment, ammunition and components for the production of unmanned systems were destroyed.

The video was published on the Unmanned Systems Forces’ Telegram channel.

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