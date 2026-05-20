Since the beginning of May, soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have killed and wounded more than 6,000 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), Censor.NET reports.

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"19,203 units is the overall current verified result on the scoreboard in Delta over 19 days of May by all UAVs of Ukraine’s Defense Forces (it lags 9-12% behind the actual figure as verification proceeds)," Madyar said.

The USF commander is convinced that in May 2026, more than 30,000 Russian invaders will be eliminated (not including artillery results, losses from close combat, deep strikes, and the average 18-20% of unconfirmed figures).

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"The overall result is projected at 34,000+ units, which corresponds to the historic monthly replenishment of enemy manpower.

The pilots of the USF Grouping will traditionally account for their 10,000+ in May. Let’s not lose our touch, although the greenery is seriously getting in the way, and the worm infantry has slowed down a little in hot directions (with some exceptions)," he added.

"Standard-10" provides that each strike UAV crew of Ukraine’s Defense Forces must destroy/hit 10 ruscists per month with confirmation.

Watch more: Occupier’s body flies out of drainage pipe under road after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO