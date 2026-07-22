Border guards from "PRIME" group disabled 11 pieces of enemy equipment with drone strikes. VIDEO

Operators from the ‘PRIME’ RUBpAK unit of the 5th Border Guard Detachment carried out a fire strike against the Russian occupiers’ logistics.

According to Censor.NET, the border guards detected and successfully destroyed 11 pieces of various equipment.

"The occupying forces had concentrated a significant fleet of vehicles. The PRIME combat group carried out a large-scale neutralisation of this fleet. After aerial reconnaissance detected the movement of an enemy vehicle, for the enemy this marked the start of a routine journey. However, for the PRIME crews, it marked the start of yet another combat mission," reads the commentary accompanying the video of the successful combat operation.

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