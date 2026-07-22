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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,433,230 people (+1,330 per day), 12,163 tanks, 46,492 artillery systems, 24,982 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses as of July 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over 1.43 million occupiers

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,433,230 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 22, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,433,230 (+1,330) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks - 12,163 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles—24,982 (+4) units
  • artillery systems—46,492 (+57) units
  • MLRS - 1,958 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems — 1,513 (+0) units
  • aircraft—438 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems—1,981 (+11) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs — 421,900 (+1,610) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,933 (+0) units
  • ships / boats - 34 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—123,702 (+355) units
  • specialized equipment - 4,450 (+9) units

Watch more: Air Force pilots, supported by intelligence, take out occupiers’ ammunition and personnel. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (12218) Armed Forces HQ (5387) liquidation (3120)
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