Fires broke out at electricity substations in Yalta and Alushta following drone attack, - media. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, fires broke out at several electricity substations in Yalta and Alushta following a drone attack on the night of 22 July.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the monitoring group of the Telegram channel ‘Krymsky Veter’.

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According to the monitoring group, the 110/10 kV "Massandra" substation in Yalta was damaged, with a fire reported there. Following the overnight explosions, the 110 kV "Darsan" substation also caught fire. At around 03:30, the city lost power.

In Alushta, fires were detected near the 110/10 kV "Luchiste" substation, located close to the sewage treatment works on the outskirts of the city. In addition, the 110 kV "Alushta" substation on Zhovtneva Street was damaged.

At the time of publication, there had been no official confirmation from the occupying authorities regarding the consequences of the attack.

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