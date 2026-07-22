Russian man complained that he was buying petrol from "Crimean thugs": "It’s first time I’ve carried so much cash in my bag, it’s absolutely terrifying". VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing a Russian man filming himself in a car amongst petrol tankers on the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier says he has come to buy fuel for his vehicles from the so-called ‘Crimean thugs’, as there is no petrol at the petrol stations.

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"I’m queuing on Sunday to refuel my machinery. We’ve come to this – now we’re buying fuel from the Crimean thugs. It’s the first time I’ve carried so much cash in my bag, it’s absolutely terrifying," says the Russian man in the video.

Watch more: Female occupier beats up Russian man in petrol station queue: "What are you doing? You’ve lost your f#cking mind, for f#ck’s sake". VIDEO

Watch more: Russian uses up last of his petrol searching for fuel, but leaves car at petrol station and goes home. VIDEO