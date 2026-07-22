Russian man complained that he was buying petrol from "Crimean thugs": "It’s first time I’ve carried so much cash in my bag, it’s absolutely terrifying". VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing a Russian man filming himself in a car amongst petrol tankers on the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula.
According to Censor.NET, the occupier says he has come to buy fuel for his vehicles from the so-called ‘Crimean thugs’, as there is no petrol at the petrol stations.
"I’m queuing on Sunday to refuel my machinery. We’ve come to this – now we’re buying fuel from the Crimean thugs. It’s the first time I’ve carried so much cash in my bag, it’s absolutely terrifying," says the Russian man in the video.
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