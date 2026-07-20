Female occupier beats up Russian man in petrol station queue: "What are you doing? You’ve lost your f#cking mind, for f#ck’s sake". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing Russians starting a fight while queuing at a petrol station in one of Russia’s regions.

According to Censor.NET, a dispute broke out between a Russian woman and a man and quickly escalated into a physical altercation, while witnesses watched and filmed the incident on their mobile phones.

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During the verbal exchange, the Russian man tried to snatch the phone from the female occupier, but she struck him in the face instead.

"What are you doing? You’ve lost your f#cking mind, for f#ck’s sake," the Russian woman shouted.

It is also reported that the price of petrol on the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula has already reached 350 roubles per litre, setting another record.

Watch more: Russian woman on gasoline shortage: "We still have alternative – horses, f#ck.". VIDEO

Read more: In Russia, "magical" rituals to save fuel are gaining popularity due to gasoline shortage, - FIS