Due to gasoline shortages and long lines at gas stations in Russia, magical rituals that supposedly help reduce fuel consumption or even "draw" fuel into the tank are gaining popularity.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

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According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, in many regions of the Russian Federation, drivers are forced to wait in line around the clock just to fill up with 10–20 liters of gasoline. At the same time, the issue of fuel quality, as noted by the intelligence agency, has already taken a back seat for most car owners.

The FIS emphasizes that Russian authorities are trying to contain the crisis through limits, vouchers, schedules, and other administrative restrictions, but this does not solve the problem.

"Magicians" offer amulets and rituals to save gasoline

Against this backdrop, the FIS notes, Russian magicians, sorcerers, and esotericists have become more active, offering paid "services" to reduce fuel consumption.

Specifically, for 1,500 rubles, clients are offered a "wax casting" to remove negative energy; for 7,000 rubles, the installation of a runic charm; and for 9,000 rubles, a search for "magic needles" inside the car’s interior.

For those willing to spend more, for 15,000 rubles, they sell a "Bear’s Paw" amulet, and for 16,000 rubles, they offer to perform a "full-fledged magical ritual" using salt and a gold ornament, which is supposed to reduce fuel consumption and even "attract" gasoline or diesel to the fuel tank.

At the same time, the "sorcerers" warn customers that they must not tell anyone about the ritual; otherwise, they say, the magic won’t work.

Read more: Ukraine’s long-range strikes have forced Russia to import fuel, more Russians want war to end – Zelenskyy