Russian woman on gasoline shortage: "We still have alternative – horses, f#ck.". VIDEO

Fuel shortages in regions across the Russian Federation are prompting Russians to joke more and more often about their own ‘petrol superpower’, as filling up a car is becoming ever more difficult.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online showing a Russian woman complaining about fuel shortages at petrol stations in the regions of the Russian Federation.

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The female occupier sarcastically says that because of the gasoline shortage, horses are the only alternative to cars. She adds that after spending the entire day in queues, she managed to fill only half of her car’s tank.

"We still have an alternative to gasoline in this gasoline-producing country — horses, f#ck," the Russian woman says in the video.

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