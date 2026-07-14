Russians are afraid to drive alongside convoy of petrol tankers: "F#ck, we’ve got close to that convoy again". VIDEO

Russian petrol tanker drivers keep one hand on the steering wheel and the other on the door handle whilst driving, to be able to jump out of the cab instantly in the event of an attack by Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online in which Russians filmed a convoy of petrol tankers moving under the cover of mobile fire support units.

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In the video, one of the occupiers can be heard reacting with annoyance as they approach the convoy: "F#ck, we’ve got close to this convoy again, f#ck."

"Did you see how the driver was sitting? One hand on the steering wheel, the other on the door handle," adds one of the occupiers in the footage.

According to the video’s creators, the petrol tanker drivers are constantly ready to leave the cab the moment they hear the sound of Ukrainian attack drones approaching.

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Warning! Strong language!

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