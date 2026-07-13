Russians brawl with rebar and bats over petrol: "Business has ground to halt, tourism is over". VIDEO

The fuel crisis in Russia continues to escalate, with Russians increasingly using rebar and baseball bats to determine who gets the petrol.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online in which a resident of the Penza region filmed a mass brawl between men at one of the region’s petrol stations.

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The post accompanying the video also states that a litre of petrol in temporarily occupied Crimea now costs 279 rubles, while the situation is briefly described as follows: "Business has ground to a halt, tourism is over."

The footage is further evidence of how fuel shortages in Russia are increasingly ending in confrontations and fights directly at petrol stations.

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