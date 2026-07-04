Russians got into fight over petrol at petrol station: woman was forcibly restrained to prevent her from filling jerrycan. VIDEO

A brawl broke out at a petrol station in the Russian Federation due to a fuel shortage.

According to Censor.NET, one of the men initially tried to forcibly take the fuel nozzle from a woman, and was later joined by another man.

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Together, they grabbed the woman, trying to prevent her from filling up her car.

Despite this, the woman resisted, kicking out to keep her place in the queue and manage to fill another jerrycan with fuel.

The altercation was filmed by a Russian woman, near whose car the scuffle and verbal exchange took place.

"Stop biting! Give the nozzle back! I’ll file a complaint against you! They’ll lock you up, you b*tch!" the women involved in the conflict shout emotionally.

See also on "Censor.NET": A Russian woman shows a kilometre-long queue for petrol in Yalta: the occupiers are sleeping in their cars under the scorching sun to buy fuel. VIDEO