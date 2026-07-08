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News Video Fuel shortage in the Russian Federation
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Drivers have pitched tents near petrol station in Volgograd, Russia: "We’re waiting for petrol". VIDEO

A video filmed in Volgograd, Russia, has been shared on social media. The footage shows a queue at a local petrol station, as well as tents that drivers have pitched nearby so they can wait for fuel and their turn.

According to Censor.NET, the video was filmed by a Russian man who had set up two tents and even a folding camping table.

"We’re waiting for petrol," he says in the recording.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Simonyan urges Russians not to worry about the fuel shortage: "No petrol? I remember when food was rationed.". VIDEO

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gas station (69) Volgograd (42) shortage (49) tents (8) fuels (54)
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