Drivers have pitched tents near petrol station in Volgograd, Russia: "We’re waiting for petrol". VIDEO
A video filmed in Volgograd, Russia, has been shared on social media. The footage shows a queue at a local petrol station, as well as tents that drivers have pitched nearby so they can wait for fuel and their turn.
According to Censor.NET, the video was filmed by a Russian man who had set up two tents and even a folding camping table.
"We’re waiting for petrol," he says in the recording.
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