Simonyan urges Russians not to worry about the fuel shortage: "No petrol? I remember when food was rationed.". VIDEO

In her speech, Kremlin propagandist Margarita Simonyan commented on the widespread complaints from Russian citizens about the shortage of motor fuel and urged Russians to "calm down" and brace themselves for everyday hardships, citing the economic collapse of the 1990s as an example.

According to Censor.NET, in her address Simonyan compared the current shortage of petroleum products to the lack of basic foodstuffs and water in her home city of Krasnodar following the collapse of the USSR, emphasising the need to preserve the current political leadership in Russia.

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"There’s no petrol. Well, I still remember – my generation remembers – how food used to be rationed on coupons. Don’t you remember? In my city, Krasnodar, back in ’92, there were coupons; we’d cut them out and go. And I personally used to go with buckets when I was about eleven or twelve, and even before that, for years, to fetch water… Well, never mind, we got through it, we got through it. And we’ll get through this now too. I have no doubts whatsoever. They’ll be doing all this so that, just like in 1917, we’ll rush out and overthrow the Tsar-Father…"

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