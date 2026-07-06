In Russia, people are buying horses in droves due to petrol shortage – demand has risen several-fold, - Russian media

In a number of Russian regions, the fuel crisis is forcing residents to look for alternatives to cars. Due to petrol shortages, more and more people are buying workhorses, which they use for everyday journeys, work in the forest and running their households.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Russian media outlets, including The Moscow Times.

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According to the publication, horse breeders are reporting a sharp rise in demand. Whereas previously a working horse could be sold within two to three months, farms are now selling or securing orders for seven or eight animals a month. According to sellers, demand has increased several-fold in recent weeks.

The reports state that horses are mainly purchased for travelling over rough terrain, trips to the woods, haymaking and carrying out daily farm work. At the same time, an unexpected consequence of this demand has been that around a thousand animals, which might otherwise have ended up at the abattoir, have found new owners.

The cost of a working horse in Russia currently ranges from 100,000 to 200,000 roubles, depending on its age and breed. Owners must also factor in the costs of veterinary care, hoof trimming, shoeing, and the purchase of hay and feed.

Despite the additional costs, many residents of rural Russia believe that keeping a horse is cheaper than running a car, particularly UAZ or ‘Niva’ off-road vehicles, especially given the fuel shortages and high cost of fuel.

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