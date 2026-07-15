Russian uses up last of his petrol searching for fuel, but leaves car at petrol station and goes home. VIDEO

The fuel shortage in Russia continues to spread, with Russians increasingly complaining that petrol is unavailable even in Moscow.

Censor.NET reports that a video has been posted online in which a Russian says he visited four petrol stations in Moscow but was unable to find petrol.

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According to the man, he used up his remaining fuel searching for another petrol station, but to no avail.

Eventually, the Russian left his car with an empty tank at the nearest petrol station and went home.

"I visited four petrol stations in Moscow. Remaining range: zero kilometres. There’s no petrol anywhere," the occupier whines in the video.

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