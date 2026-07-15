Russian man tries to make out start of queue at petrol station through his binoculars. VIDEO

A curious video filmed in a Russian city is going viral on social media, showing huge queues forming at petrol stations due to a fuel shortage. The star of the clip is a resourceful local motorist who decided to assess his chances of getting petrol using a pair of binoculars.

According to Censor.NET, the man simply took out his binoculars, trying to make out what was happening at the very front of the queue by the petrol pump.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The published footage shows a long line of cars stretching for hundreds of metres along the road. One of the drivers, realising he would have to wait for more than an hour, got out of his car and began peering intently into the distance through his binoculars. The person filming the scene from a neighbouring car couldn’t help but laugh.

Watch more: Russian woman on gasoline shortage: "We still have alternative – horses, f#ck.". VIDEO

Watch more: Russians brawl with rebar and bats over petrol: "Business has ground to halt, tourism is over". VIDEO