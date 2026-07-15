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News Video Fuel shortage in the Russian Federation
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Russian man with knife rushed to slash tyres over queue for petrol: "Man ran out, threatened me with knife and slashed my tyres". VIDEO

The fuel crisis in Russia is leading to knife threats over disputes about places in the queue at petrol stations.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online in which a Russian woman recounts how a man with a knife tried to slash the tyres of her car following a dispute over a place in the queue at a petrol station.

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According to the woman, the man claimed that she had allegedly cut in front of him in the queue. He then ran out with a knife, began threatening her and slashed her car’s tyres.

"The man ran out, threatened me with a knife and slashed my tyres," says the Russian woman in the video.

The woman also emotionally complains about the chaos reigning in the queues at petrol stations, and notes that due to the fuel shortage, Russians are increasingly getting into fights and conflicts.

Watch more: Russian woman on gasoline shortage: "We still have alternative – horses, f#ck.". VIDEO

Watch more: Russians are afraid to drive alongside convoy of petrol tankers: "F#ck, we’ve got close to that convoy again". VIDEO

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