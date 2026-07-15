Russian soldier is torturing his fellow soldiers who complained about fuel shortage: "Not enough fuel for you, you f#ckers!? You’ll have to fill up at your own expense!". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing yet another brutal act of violence within the ranks of the Russian army. The footage shows a Russian soldier torturing two of his fellow soldiers: he stripped them down to their underwear, hung them by their arms from a crossbar between two trees, and beat them with a stick.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the torturer’s comments in the video, the torture was triggered by a fuel shortage. The Russian soldiers flatly refused to carry out the order and go on a mission due to the lack of fuel. Instead, they filed a complaint about poor supplies. Instead of resolving logistical problems, the occupying forces’ command decided to "punish" their subordinates using medieval methods, which once again demonstrates the true level of "discipline" and the attitude toward personnel in the Russian Federation’s army.

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Watch more: Russian army commander beats two subordinates who are tied to tree and stripped down to their underwear: "Well then, you f#cking idiots, you’ve been waiting for this, haven’t you? F#cking animals!". VIDEO