Russian army commander beats two subordinates who are tied to tree and stripped down to their underwear: "Well then, you f#cking idiots, you’ve been waiting for this, haven’t you? F#cking animals!". VIDEO

A video filmed at one of the frontline positions of the Russian occupying forces has been circulated on social media. The footage captures instances of unauthorised treatment and extrajudicial punishment: a Russian officer is conducting a ‘preventative interview’ with two subordinates whom he accuses of using drugs.

According to Censor.NET, the punished Russian servicemen are stripped down to their underwear and firmly tied to a tree with duct tape whilst their commander beats them with a cane.

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During the punishment, the Russian commander, using foul language, claims that the actions of the drug-addicted soldiers are putting the lives of the entire unit at risk, and threatens to send them on an assault mission.

Watch more: Five occupiers beat their half-naked comrade, tied with his arms outstretched between two trees, with sticks. VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Two occupiers from 82nd Regiment of Russian Armed Forces complain about their officer: "Baba Yaga has crushed us. Commander gave us proper telling-off and is sending us back into battle". VIDEO