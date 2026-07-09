Russian army commander beats two subordinates who are tied to tree and stripped down to their underwear: "Well then, you f#cking idiots, you’ve been waiting for this, haven’t you? F#cking animals!". VIDEO
A video filmed at one of the frontline positions of the Russian occupying forces has been circulated on social media. The footage captures instances of unauthorised treatment and extrajudicial punishment: a Russian officer is conducting a ‘preventative interview’ with two subordinates whom he accuses of using drugs.
According to Censor.NET, the punished Russian servicemen are stripped down to their underwear and firmly tied to a tree with duct tape whilst their commander beats them with a cane.
During the punishment, the Russian commander, using foul language, claims that the actions of the drug-addicted soldiers are putting the lives of the entire unit at risk, and threatens to send them on an assault mission.
Warning! Strong language!
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