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Two occupiers from 82nd Regiment of Russian Armed Forces complain about their officer: "Baba Yaga has crushed us. Commander gave us proper telling-off and is sending us back into battle". VIDEO
Another video has emerged online confirming the low morale and panic within the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces. Two soldiers from the 82nd Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces recorded a desperate appeal in which they spoke of abuse by their commanders and heavy losses at their positions. This was reported by Censor.NET.
According to the occupiers, after a failed mission in which they were routed by the Ukrainian ‘Baba Yaga’ (a heavy strike hexacopter), they tried to seek help but were instead threatened with reprisals.
Warning! Strong language!
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