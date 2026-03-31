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Wounded Russian desperately crawls after his comrade, who slapped him and left him on battlefield. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance operators from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment have documented yet another instance of the saying ‘Russians don’t abandon their own’ within the ranks of the occupying forces.
According to Censor.NET, footage released shows a Russian soldier who had been wounded and needed help. However, his comrade slapped the wounded man, attempted to help him, and then left him on the battlefield. The final frames of the footage show the abandoned Russian desperately trying to crawl after him.
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