Russia launched 174 air targets at Ukraine: Air Defense forces shot down 156 of them, - Air Force

On the night of July 23, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine using ballistic missile, guided air-to-ground missiles, and 168 UAVs of various types. Air defense forces neutralized 156 aerial targets.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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With what did Russia attack?

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, starting on the evening of July 22, the enemy launched:

one Iskander-M ballistic missile;

five Kh-59/69 air-to-ground guided missiles;

168 Shahed-type attack UAVs, as well as "Gerbera" and ‘Italmas’ drones and "Parodiya" decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from Russian territory and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea.

How many targets were destroyed by air defense forces?

The air attack was repelled by the Defense Forces’ aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups.

As of 7:30 a.m., Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed:

2 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles;

154 attack drones of various types.

In total, the Defense Forces neutralized 156 aerial targets.

Hits and debris falls have been reported

According to preliminary information, one ballistic missile, three air-to-ground guided missiles, and seven attack drones were recorded as having struck nine locations.

Debris from the downed targets was also recorded at four locations.

The Air Force noted that the attack is ongoing and that several Russian drones remain in Ukrainian airspace.

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