Drone carrying 50 kg of explosives falls into residential building in Odesa. VIDEO
During another Russian attack on Odesa, a drone carrying an unexploded warhead fell onto a residential building.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a statement by the National Police of Ukraine on Telegram.
Dangerous discovery after attack
The National Police reported that the drone carried a warhead containing more than 50 kilograms of explosives. It did not detonate but posed a deadly threat to residents.
During the attack, fragments of the drone damaged the roof of the building. The aircraft then ended up inside one of the rooms.
Explosives experts examined the site and found the warhead with its fuze in a dangerous condition.
"The munition was in an extremely dangerous condition and could have detonated at any moment," the police said.
Russian drone rendered safe
Law enforcement officers carried out specialised bomb disposal work. They safely disarmed and removed the explosive components.
The warhead was then taken away and will subsequently be destroyed at a designated disposal site.
Law enforcement officers urged people to follow safety rules and not approach suspicious objects.
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