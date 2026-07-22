Drone carrying 50 kg of explosives falls into residential building in Odesa. VIDEO

During another Russian attack on Odesa, a drone carrying an unexploded warhead fell onto a residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a statement by the National Police of Ukraine on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Dangerous discovery after attack

The National Police reported that the drone carried a warhead containing more than 50 kilograms of explosives. It did not detonate but posed a deadly threat to residents.

During the attack, fragments of the drone damaged the roof of the building. The aircraft then ended up inside one of the rooms.

Explosives experts examined the site and found the warhead with its fuze in a dangerous condition.

"The munition was in an extremely dangerous condition and could have detonated at any moment," the police said.

See more: Consequences of strike on Odesa: number of casualties has risen to 10. PHOTOS

Russian drone rendered safe

Law enforcement officers carried out specialised bomb disposal work. They safely disarmed and removed the explosive components.

The warhead was then taken away and will subsequently be destroyed at a designated disposal site.

Law enforcement officers urged people to follow safety rules and not approach suspicious objects.