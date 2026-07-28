Ruscist showed one of the roads in Kostiantynivka direction littered with burned-out Russian equipment. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian serviceman filming one of the roads in the Kostiantynivka direction littered with equipment destroyed by Ukrainian drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, constant aerial surveillance by Ukrainian UAV operators prevents the occupiers from safely reaching their positions, with their equipment being destroyed on the approaches to the front line.

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The footage shows at least seven pieces of destroyed Russian equipment. Because of heavy losses, the occupiers abandon their vehicles and are forced to proceed to their positions on foot while remaining under constant Ukrainian drone strikes.

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