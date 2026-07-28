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News Video Kostiantynivka direction
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Soldiers of 93rd ’Kholodnyi Yar’ Brigade destroyed enemy BM-21 ’Grad’ multiple rocket launcher in Kostiantynivka sector. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to effectively destroy the occupiers’ heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade ‘Kholodnyi Yar’ tracked down and destroyed a BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple launch rocket system in the Kostiantynivka area of Donetsk Oblast.

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The precise strike by the FPV drone caused an immediate fire and a powerful detonation of the Russian rocket launcher’s full ammunition load. As a result of the explosion, the enemy equipment was completely destroyed.

Watch more: Dovbush’s Hornets torch Russian Grad on move near Sudzha: MLRS detonates after FPV drone hit. VIDEO

Watch more: Three soldiers from 93rd Brigade held their positions for over 100 days – details of battle in Donetsk region. VIDEO

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93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (108) MLRS (201)
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