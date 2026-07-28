1 504 1
Soldiers of 93rd ’Kholodnyi Yar’ Brigade destroyed enemy BM-21 ’Grad’ multiple rocket launcher in Kostiantynivka sector. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders continue to effectively destroy the occupiers’ heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.
According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade ‘Kholodnyi Yar’ tracked down and destroyed a BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple launch rocket system in the Kostiantynivka area of Donetsk Oblast.
The precise strike by the FPV drone caused an immediate fire and a powerful detonation of the Russian rocket launcher’s full ammunition load. As a result of the explosion, the enemy equipment was completely destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password