Dovbush’s Hornets torch Russian Grad on the move near Sudzha: MLRS detonates after FPV drone hit. VIDEO

Operators of the Dovbush’s Hornets Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush destroyed a Russian Grad multiple-launch rocket system near Sudzha.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian FPV drone pilots caught up with the enemy MLRS while it was moving and scored a direct hit with a strike UAV.

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After the hit, the multiple-launch rocket system’s ammunition began to detonate, but the Russian serviceman continued driving. After at least four explosions, the occupier lost control, and the combat vehicle veered off the road onto the shoulder and exploded.

The Grad MLRS was completely destroyed in the strike, and the ruscist inside was eliminated.

The soldiers of the Dovbush’s Hornets Unmanned Systems Battalion published footage of the hit and the powerful secondary detonation of the enemy weapon system on their Telegram channel.

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