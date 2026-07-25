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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions
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"Phoenix" drone operators destroyed tank, "Acacia" self-propelled gun and "Grad" multiple rocket launcher belonging to occupiers. VIDEO

Operators from the ‘Phoenix’border guard unit carried out a series of successful strikes against the Russian occupiers’ firepower and logistical equipment within their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, strike drone pilots struck a tank, an ‘Acacia’ self-propelled artillery unit, a BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple launch rocket system, and a number of the enemy’s logistical vehicles.

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The destruction of armoured vehicles, artillery and transport significantly reduces the combat capabilities of Russian forces and complicates their logistical support in this sector of the front.

The video was published on the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Watch more: Repelling Russian tank assault in Dobropillia sector by USF operators. VIDEO

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State Border Patrol (1557) border guard (324) elimination (7673) artillery (344) MLRS (199) drones (4995) Self-propelled artillery (183)
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