Repelling Russian tank assault in Dobropillia sector by USF operators. VIDEO

Soldiers from the ‘Phoenix’ border unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, together with other units, repelled an attempt by the enemy to launch a large-scale tank assault in the Dobropillia sector.

This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

During the repulsion of the attack on 22 July, 9 tanks, 3 ‘Grad’ multiple launch rocket systems and 2 armoured fighting vehicles were destroyed.

Twenty-three Russian soldiers were also killed.

"In addition, operators struck occupying forces personnel who were travelling by road to the combat zone.



The occupiers’ logistics routes are also under constant fire control. The systematic targeting of transport and supply routes significantly complicates the delivery of ammunition, fuel, reserves and reinforcements to the front lines," the USF emphasised.

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