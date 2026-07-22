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News Video Drone attack on Russian regions Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations Strikes on Russian logistics
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Russian man films nighttime drone attack on Wildberries warehouse in Krasnodar: "It’s flying, can you hear it? Those are missiles flying". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Krasnodar resident filming a nighttime attack on a Wildberries warehouse.

The Russian man claims that missiles are flying towards the warehouse complex, after which explosions can be heard at the site, Censor.NET reports.

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In the video, the man can be heard emotionally commenting on the attack as he watches explosions in the area of the warehouse.

"That’s it, they’ve started bombing with drones. It’s flying, can you hear it? Those are missiles flying," the Russian man says in the video.

See more: Fires at Russian Wildberries warehouses in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk after attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces. SATELLITE IMAGES

Watch more: Russian woman whines about losing husband in "special military operation," drowning in debt and losing stock in Wildberries strikes: "When will this sh#t finally end?". VIDEO

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attack (951) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3748) logistics (100) drones (4976) Unmanned Systems Forces (431) Krasnodar Krai (90)
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