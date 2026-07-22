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Russian man films nighttime drone attack on Wildberries warehouse in Krasnodar: "It’s flying, can you hear it? Those are missiles flying". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Krasnodar resident filming a nighttime attack on a Wildberries warehouse.
The Russian man claims that missiles are flying towards the warehouse complex, after which explosions can be heard at the site, Censor.NET reports.
In the video, the man can be heard emotionally commenting on the attack as he watches explosions in the area of the warehouse.
"That’s it, they’ve started bombing with drones. It’s flying, can you hear it? Those are missiles flying," the Russian man says in the video.
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