Fires at Russian Wildberries warehouses in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk after attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces. SATELLITE IMAGES

The consequences of Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Wildberries logistics centres in Russia’s Krasnodar and Stavropol Krai have emerged.

The Russian service of Radio Liberty published satellite images of the fires, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The first satellite image of the fire at the Wildberries warehouse in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol region, was captured at 11:05 a.m. local time.

Radio Liberty also published satellite images of the fire at the Wildberries warehouse in Krasnodar. Judging by the images, the flames may have spread to railway wagons at the nearby Krasnodar-Sortirovochny railway station. Cloud cover makes a more precise assessment of the damage difficult.

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Nevinnomyssk, Russia’s Stavropol Krai

Satellite images of fires at Wildberries warehouses in Krasnodar

Background

Earlier reports said that drones had launched a large-scale attack on Krasnodar Krai, setting a Wildberries logistics centre ablaze in Krasnodar and sparking a fire at an oil depot in Armavir.

A Wildberries logistics centre in Russia’s Stavropol Krai was also reported to have been attacked.

It later emerged that a state of emergency had been declared in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai, due to the fire at the Wildberries warehouse.

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