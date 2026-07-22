Ukraine strikes facilities of Russia’s largest meat producer Miratorg – Russian media

Drones attacked facilities belonging to the Russian agricultural holding Miratorg in the Bryansk region overnight on July 22. The Russian side reported damage to production facilities, a fire and an injured security guard.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media outlets, including The Moscow Times.

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According to the company, one of the strikes hit a facility in the Klimovo district, damaging production buildings and causing a fire. Miratorg reported "significant losses" but claimed that there were no fatalities.

A security guard was also reportedly injured by drone debris at another facility belonging to the agricultural holding. In addition, the Russian side claimed that a feed truck being unloaded at a pig farm was damaged.

Russian media noted that this was the second attack on Miratorg facilities in the past two days. The previous day, acting governor of the Bryansk region Yegor Kovalchuk also reported damage to production buildings and the destruction of two heavy trucks.

Miratorg is Russia’s largest producer of pork and beef.

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