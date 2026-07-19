"Long-range sanctions" on Ukraine: Zelenskyy reported destruction of Russian oil depots and tankers. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out strikes against targets that support Russia's military and economic capabilities.

The president announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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"We continue to respond to Russian attacks in a fully justified and precise manner. Today, Ukraine's long-range strikes hit specific targets that support and finance Russian aggression," he wrote.

Units of the SSU struck three oil depots in the Stavropol region at once, while units of our Armed Forces struck another fuel facility in the same region.

Watch more: Russia carried out one of its most massive ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv, firing over 40 missiles, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Black Sea, three Russian shadow fleet tankers were hit by precision strikes.

"Thank you to each of our units that are helping to spread the message in Russia that this war must come to an end. Glory to Ukraine!"

Watch more: For fourth day running, Russian shadow fleet has been ablaze in waters of Sea of Azov following attacks by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO