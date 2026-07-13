For fourth day running, Russian shadow fleet has been ablaze in waters of Sea of Azov following attacks by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Footage of fires in the waters of the Sea of Azov has been shared on social media. For the fourth day running, vessels belonging to the Russian shadow fleet—which have been successfully struck by Ukrainian attack drones—continue to burn there.

According to Censor.NET, the published video footage shows thick plumes of smoke and open flames on the targeted vessels.

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According to preliminary data, the attacked vessels were being used by the aggressor state to transport petroleum products and support military logistics in circumvention of international sanctions. The effective actions of Ukrainian drones have inflicted significant damage on the occupiers’ ability to transport strategic cargo in this region.

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