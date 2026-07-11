Governor of Rostov region complained about drone attack on four vessels in Taganrog Bay: among them methanol tanker

In Russia's Rostov Region, drones struck four vessels in the waters of Taganrog Bay.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Yuriy Slyusar, governor of the Rostov Region.

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Initial details about the attack

According to him, four vessels of various types were attacked in Taganrog Bay. The mechanic claims that one person—a sailor on a support vessel—is believed to have died.

In addition, he claims that Russian air defense forces shot down more than 15 drones—over Taganrog, as well as in the Azov and Neklin districts.

Read more: USF strike another 13 Russian "shadow fleet" vessels in Sea of Azov overnight – Madyar

It is also noted that among the affected vessels is a tanker that was transporting methanol. According to the governor, there is no risk of a leak or spill of hazardous substances, and the vessels themselves sustained only minor damage.