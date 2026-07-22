Wildberries logistics centre was also attacked in Stavropol Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO

Wildberries has confirmed a night-time attack on its logistics centres in two regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim reported that on the night of 22 July, drones attacked the company’s logistics complexes in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Krai.

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What is the company saying?

According to her, staff were evacuated promptly. The company is currently working with the emergency services to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

According to preliminary reports, there are casualties. Authorities report that three people were injured in Krasnodar, with a further two injured in the Stavropol Krai.

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What led up to this?

It was previously reported that drones had launched a massive attack on the Krasnodar Region: the Wildberries logistics centre in Krasnodar is on fire, and there is a fire at an oil depot in Armavir.

Watch more: Russians show what remains of Wildberries’ largest warehouse after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO