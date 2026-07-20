Eight Russians drink sweet water from toilet bowls. VIDEO

A video has been posted online, filmed during a corporate event in Stavropol, Russia, where participants competed for a prize of 100,000 roubles. According to Censor.NET, eight Russians – both men and women – were captured on camera.

The author of the post claims that, as part of the competition, participants first drank non-alcoholic sparkling drink as quickly as possible straight from a toilet bowl, and then sat on closed toilet seats for over 10 hours to test their endurance.

"The battle for toilets is in their genes," is the ironic comment on the video circulating on social media.

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