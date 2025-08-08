Authorities in Russia’s Achinsk, through court action, force elderly woman to remove toilet installed in her home. VIDEO

Authorities in the Russian city of Achinsk have won a court case to have a toilet removed from the home of an elderly woman.

According to Censor.NET, court bailiffs gave the woman five days to comply with the ruling of the Russian "goddess of justice." There are no other proper facilities for relieving oneself. The Achinsk administration apparently justifies its actions by claiming that the woman’s house, built in the 19th century, is of historical value.

"One brazen individual in all of Achinsk dared to install a toilet in her own home. She spent a long time engineering the system, creating a mechanism to divert waste into a special container. But a terrible scandal erupted. The toilet was ordered to be removed because it allegedly creates ‘social inequality’ and fuels excessive demands for public utilities," the post’s author wrote.

