Russian woman from Kursk blasts ’SMO heroes’: "Here are our SMO troops, f#cking sick of them walking around, hope you all drop dead, vagabonds". VIDEO
A video has surfaced online showing a resident of Kursk, Russia, filming Russian soldiers and cursing at them.
According to Censor.NET, the woman calls the soldiers "vagabonds" and expresses outrage over their presence on the city streets.
Warning: Foul language!
