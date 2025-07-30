Border guards take out motorcycle, two vehicles, enemy drone launch site, and five occupiers. VIDEO

Border guard mortar teams and the "Hart" brigade’s drone strike groups in the Vovchansk sector are hitting targets exactly on the coordinates provided by aerial reconnaissance. The results are striking: a motorcycle, two enemy vehicles, a hostile UAV launch site, and five occupiers have been taken out.

The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

