ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9130 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
765 0

Border guards take out motorcycle, two vehicles, enemy drone launch site, and five occupiers. VIDEO

Border guard mortar teams and the "Hart" brigade’s drone strike groups in the Vovchansk sector are hitting targets exactly on the coordinates provided by aerial reconnaissance. The results are striking: a motorcycle, two enemy vehicles, a hostile UAV launch site, and five occupiers have been taken out.

The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Five ambush attacks: Ukrainian drones await occupiers in grass along path. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9727) State Border Patrol (1226) elimination (5546)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 