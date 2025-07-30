Five ambush attacks: Ukrainian drones await occupiers in grass along path. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the elimination of the occupiers by kamikaze drones using a new tactic of combat work by UAV operators.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a kamikaze drone waiting for a target in an ambush and then suddenly attacking.

"Ambush tactic: Ukrainian drones sit down and wait patiently for a victim. As soon as the occupiers appear in the area of attack, the operator raises the FPV and attacks the enemy. In this way, Ukrainian pilots eliminated 8 Russian infantrymen in a short distance in Sumy region, four of whom were hit by a single FPV drone. The work of the Wings to Hell unit of the Lviv-based 103rd Separate Tank Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

