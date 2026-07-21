Russians show what remains of Wildberries’ largest warehouse after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

Footage has been posted online showing Russians surveying the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on Wildberries’ largest distribution centre in the Moscow region.

According to Censor.NET, a massive fire engulfed the company’s warehouse complex in the village of Koledino following the UAV strike.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The video shows the remains of the warehouse complex, destroyed structures, and fire-damaged premises following the strike.

Watch more: MiG-29 pilot shows R-73 missile destroying jet-powered Shahed. VIDEO

Watch more: Eight elements of Russian air defence were struck overnight, including ’Tor’ and ’Buk’ air defence systems, – Madyar. VIDEO