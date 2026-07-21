Russians show what remains of Wildberries’ largest warehouse after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO
Footage has been posted online showing Russians surveying the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on Wildberries’ largest distribution centre in the Moscow region.
According to Censor.NET, a massive fire engulfed the company’s warehouse complex in the village of Koledino following the UAV strike.
The video shows the remains of the warehouse complex, destroyed structures, and fire-damaged premises following the strike.
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