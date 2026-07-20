Eight elements of Russian air defence were struck overnight, including ’Tor’ and ’Buk’ air defence systems, – Madyar. VIDEO
Eight enemy air defence assets were struck and destroyed deep within enemy territory on the night of 20 July 2026.
This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.
Details from the commander
According to him, the Tor and Buk air defence systems, as well as the Kasta, Gamma, Nebo-SV and Nebo-U radar complexes, among others, were neutralised.
What and where was hit?
As reported by Madyar, the following were hit:
- "TOR-M2" air defence system, near Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation
- "Kasta-2E2" radar station, Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation
- "Gamma-S1M" radar, located in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation
- 2 ‘Nebo-SV’ radar units, located in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation
- ‘Nebo-U’ radar, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation
- "BUK-M1" air defence missile system, Zelenopil, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
- Radar station, located in Danylo-Ivanivka, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
"The ‘Birds’ of the 1st Operational Centre of the USF were in action. The destruction of the occupier’s military, energy and logistical capabilities in Crimea by the USF ‘Birds’ will continue indefinitely," he added.
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